UBS Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 400 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 403.81.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

