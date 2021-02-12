UBS Group Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $210.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.82.

TTWO opened at $197.12 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average is $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

