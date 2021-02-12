UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,614 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,133,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 673,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

