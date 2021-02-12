UBS Group Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO)

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.75 ($59.71).

Shares of ALO opened at €43.27 ($50.91) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.79.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

