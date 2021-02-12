UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. UDR also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.82 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,279. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.64.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

