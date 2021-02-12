Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $320.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $322.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

