UMB Bank N A MO Has $22.98 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.