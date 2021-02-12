UMB Bank N A MO Has $60.63 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64.

