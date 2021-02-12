UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

