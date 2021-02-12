UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $223,702 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

