UMB Bank N A MO Sells 15,465 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. V.F. accounts for 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in V.F. were worth $37,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth $149,309,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $24,588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 253,993 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

V.F. stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -619.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

