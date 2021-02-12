UMB Bank N A MO Sells 369,278 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,278 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

