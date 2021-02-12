Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock worth $300,947. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after acquiring an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

