Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

