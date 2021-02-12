Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NYSE UAA opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,561,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $42,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

