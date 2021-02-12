Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.58. 82,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,817. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

