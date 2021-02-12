Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.21

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.21. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 52,485 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.21.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$526.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

