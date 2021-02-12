Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.78

Shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $7.18. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 11,634 shares traded.

UFAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 6.02% of Unique Fabricating worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

