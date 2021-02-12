Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $6.96 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $23.11 or 0.00048377 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and $1.42 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,148,334 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

