United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.89–2.87 for the period. United Fire Group also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.32–1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of UFCS stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 131,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,177. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $752.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

