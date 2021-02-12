United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $162.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.18. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 47.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

