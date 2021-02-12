Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE UTL opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $637.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unitil by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

