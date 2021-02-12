Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Up 222.9% in January

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 222.9% from the January 14th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 979,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.15. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

