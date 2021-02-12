Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $59.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $7.05 on Friday, hitting $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,537. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.48.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $74,253,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

