Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares rose 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.04. Approximately 1,077,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,365,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $10,463,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

