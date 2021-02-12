Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Short Interest Down 60.2% in January

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the January 14th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of UROV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $512.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UROV. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.