US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 0.71% of U.S. Bancorp worth $499,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,227,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 80,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.