US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,331,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $166,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 188,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

