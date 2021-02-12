US Bancorp DE Sells 22,686 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,162,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $320,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.21. The stock had a trading volume of 95,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

