USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Timothy E. Wood Sells 852 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852 shares in the company, valued at $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $90.59. 160,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

