USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.53 million and approximately $216.60 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00283399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00102474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00077810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090421 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.32 or 1.05358818 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

