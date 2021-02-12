Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VOYJF opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

