Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Value Exchange International stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Value Exchange International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

Value Exchange International Company Profile

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

