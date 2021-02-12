Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.