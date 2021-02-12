VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL opened at $32.54 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.