Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 138.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.20 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

