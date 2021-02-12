Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Cut by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $128.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $129.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

