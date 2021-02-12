Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.36. 55,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,691. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

