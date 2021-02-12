Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.41. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $268.22.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

