Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after buying an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after buying an additional 196,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89,911 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

