Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $222.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

