Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,623. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88.

