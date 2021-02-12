Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,708,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.34. 19,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,619. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $207.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

