Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,924,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $123.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

