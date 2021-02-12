Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.95.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29.

Varonis Systems shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

