Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $230.00 at DA Davidson

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $155.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.95.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $205.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $226.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems are scheduled to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

