Varonis Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 680 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 772% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

VRNS traded up $7.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.29. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.95.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 912.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Varonis Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

