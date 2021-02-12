Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 29.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after buying an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 177.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 65.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after buying an additional 230,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after buying an additional 219,988 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

