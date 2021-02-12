Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $20.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.24% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 544,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTB opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

