Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $35.31 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,290 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $35,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

